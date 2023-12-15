Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 3,804,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

