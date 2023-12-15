Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 6,839,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,121,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.