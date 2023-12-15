Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,047. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.