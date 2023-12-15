Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCSE)

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCSE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,487. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

