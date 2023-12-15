Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as low as C$8.85. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 85,080 shares.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.29 million. Analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7790493 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.