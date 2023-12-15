Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DRGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as low as C$8.85. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 85,080 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.29 million. Analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7790493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

