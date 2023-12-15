Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Approximately 25,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.47).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £39.58 million, a P/E ratio of -411.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

