Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

MNST stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 2,910,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,721. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

