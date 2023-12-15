Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys 672 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,609. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

