Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys 915 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,695,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

