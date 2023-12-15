Noble Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,253,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,053. The stock has a market cap of $899.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

