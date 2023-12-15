Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.4% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $169.87. 1,007,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,390. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

