Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 731,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

