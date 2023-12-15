Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson Stock Up 3.9 %

NDSN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nordson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $1,876,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 67.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

