Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.89. 40,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

