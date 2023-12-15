Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORBN traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Oregon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

