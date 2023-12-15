Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORBN traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Oregon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
