Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 10,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXBDF shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 495 ($6.21) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

