Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.16. 12,151,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,718,178. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

