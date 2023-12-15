Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $606,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

DE traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $384.10. 1,001,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,147. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.93. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

View Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.