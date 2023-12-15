Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.85. 989,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

