Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $46,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 257,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.