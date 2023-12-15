Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

