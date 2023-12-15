Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $777.84. The company had a trading volume of 672,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $397.06 and a 1 year high of $779.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

