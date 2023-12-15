Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $227.00. 1,227,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

