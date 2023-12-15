Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 142 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.75. 2,298,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

