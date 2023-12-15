Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

