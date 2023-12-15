Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.20. 1,573,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,117. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

