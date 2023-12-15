Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,489 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.61. 1,769,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

