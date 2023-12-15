Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 755 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

CAT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.93. 2,740,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,216. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

