Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $74.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,398. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

