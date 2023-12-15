Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.82. 2,488,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

