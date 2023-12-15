Perpetual Ltd Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,205 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 3.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned 3.28% of Henry Schein worth $317,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 537,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.