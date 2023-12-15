Perpetual Ltd Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

