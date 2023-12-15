Perpetual Ltd Purchases 52,219 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after acquiring an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,796. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $115.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

