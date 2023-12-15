Perpetual Ltd Sells 14,038 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.3% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Elevance Health worth $227,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.00. The stock had a trading volume of 885,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,487. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

