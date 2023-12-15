Perpetual Ltd Sells 16,000 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.01. 749,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

