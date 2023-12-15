PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This is a boost from PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFXNZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 3,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $22.35.
About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028
