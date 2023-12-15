Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.530 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 10.9 %

Photronics stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.24. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

