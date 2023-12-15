Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.79. 185,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

