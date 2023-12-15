PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 146,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $87,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $95,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.