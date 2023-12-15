PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PolyMet Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

