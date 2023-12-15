Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Trading Up 2.9%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.47 and last traded at $67.39. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

