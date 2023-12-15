Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,535,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,719,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

