Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TRV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.63.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

