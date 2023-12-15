Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock remained flat at $74.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,876. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.