Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

