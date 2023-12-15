Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 14,003 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 264,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.06.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

