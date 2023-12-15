Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 4,406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 1,341,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,046. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

