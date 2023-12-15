Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,696. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

