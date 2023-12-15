Prom Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $93.27 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.27 million and $3.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00012154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,033.92 or 0.99960838 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.8063569 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $6,057,302.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.