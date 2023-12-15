Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 0.9%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

